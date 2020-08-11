Arrangements to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi throughout Benazirabad division finalized

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to celebrate Independence Day with great promise, zeal and enthusiasm, all arrangements were finalized in a meeting presided by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that on August 14, 2020 the Independence Day would be celebrated throughout the division with enthusiasm, national spirit and tribute would be paid to our heroes who sacrifice their lives for the country.

He said that all government offices and buildings would be decorated with the national flags and buntings and colourfully illuminated.

He said that the main function of the day would be shortened and observed under strict SOPs.

To mark the day of Independence, fruit and sweets would be distributed among patients admitted at hospitals and prisoners at district jail.

The Commissioner directed the Director Local Government to make special arrangements of sanitation and cleanliness in all the towns and cities of the division and decorate them with national flags and buntings on this special occasion.

The Commissioner also directed officials of the education department to organize flag hoisting ceremonies in main schools under observation of SOPs without the involvement of male and female students at these programs. Officers of Revenue, Information, Local Government, Education and other relevant departments attended the meeting.