Arrangements To Deal With Expected Floods Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

Arrangements to deal with expected floods reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer on Monday reviewed arrangements to deal with expected floods in flood-prone districts of Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) through video-link at Rescue Headquarters on Monday, he directed all DEOs to conduct rehearsal of flood contingency plans for ensuring timely preparedness especially in case of urban flooding.

He directed the DEOs to ensure mock exercises for testing of motorboats and other related equipment and also organise emergency evacuation drills with reference to COVID-19 emergency as large-scale evacuation would need shelter and camps, where people could ensure social distancing.

The DG ordered for coordinating with the district governments and allied organizations for timely provision of medical facilities, healthcare supplies for the displaced communities and personal protective equipment for camp management in case of an emergency evacuation during floods.

During the meeting, the DEOs stated that all 36 districts had prepared contingency plans and 23 districts had organised mock exercises of flood management to check the functionality of flood-fighting equipment under the supervision of deputy Commissioners of their respective districts. They also said that the flood contingency plans had been discussed in the District Emergency Board/ District Disaster Management Authority meetings chaired by Deputy Commissioners followed by mock exercises and de-silting activities in the districts.

