Arrangements To Deal With Potential Monsoon Flooding Reviewed

Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:34 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements in wake of ensuing monsoon to cope up potential flooding situation in the district

Officials of Revenue, Irrigation, Local government, Health, Police and other related departments attended the meeting.

The ADC directed for removal of encroachments from the storm drains, arrangement of pumping machines and standby generators for draining out flood water from low lying urban areas and rural localities of the district. He directed the irrigation department to strengthen the protective embankments of River Indus and ensure the availability of material and machinery for that purpose.

ADC instructed health officials to ensure the availability of life saving drugs, medicines and anti venom vaccines and other arrangements. Officials of the Animal Husbandry department were also directed for vaccination of livestock to save them from seasonal disease. ADC instructed to set up Control Rooms at District and Tehsil level while Focal Persons be nominated by all district departments.ADC-1 directed assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to remain in contact with concerned department of tehsil, prepare Contingency Plan and submit it at the office of Deputy Commissioner.

