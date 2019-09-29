UrduPoint.com
Arrangements To End Dengue Ordered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Arrangements to end dengue ordered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull ordered anti dengue teams of the health department to visit residential and commercial places to eliminate dengue.

She said all out efforts should be made to eliminate dengue and directed the health department to visit such places from where dengue patients were detected.

She said negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

