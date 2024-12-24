Open Menu

Arrangements To Mark 17th Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 09:32 PM

To participate in 17th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, a caravan of Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi chapter will depart to Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Larkana on December 26, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) To participate in 17th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, a caravan of Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi chapter will depart to Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Larkana on December 26, 2024.

It was decided in a meeting of PPP Karachi division with president Karachi Saeed Ghani in chair, said a statement issue here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by divisional and district office bearers of the party as well as ladies, students, labour and other wings.

The first women prime minister of Pakistan and the Islamic world, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, had lost her life on December 27, 2007 in result of a suicide attempt after a public gathering in Rawalpindi during the election campaign.

The meeting offered fateha for martyred party leaders and workers including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto. The arrangements for participation of party workers in the main event of 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana district were reviewed and finalized.

Saeed Ghani said that thousands of party workers will depart to Larkana on December 26, 2024 while the PPP Karachi chapter will set up a camp at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh on December 25 to facilitate the coming party enthusiasts.

