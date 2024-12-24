Arrangements To Mark 17th Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 09:32 PM
To participate in 17th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, a caravan of Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi chapter will depart to Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Larkana on December 26, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) To participate in 17th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, a caravan of Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi chapter will depart to Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Larkana on December 26, 2024.
It was decided in a meeting of PPP Karachi division with president Karachi Saeed Ghani in chair, said a statement issue here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by divisional and district office bearers of the party as well as ladies, students, labour and other wings.
The first women prime minister of Pakistan and the Islamic world, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, had lost her life on December 27, 2007 in result of a suicide attempt after a public gathering in Rawalpindi during the election campaign.
The meeting offered fateha for martyred party leaders and workers including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto. The arrangements for participation of party workers in the main event of 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana district were reviewed and finalized.
Saeed Ghani said that thousands of party workers will depart to Larkana on December 26, 2024 while the PPP Karachi chapter will set up a camp at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh on December 25 to facilitate the coming party enthusiasts.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood
Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security
Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Ministe ..
Dubai announces comprehensive security plan for 2025 New Year's Eve celebrations
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews ..
One Palestinian child killed every hour in Gaza: UNRWA
GCU, Lourdes University, USA sign agreement to promote international cooperation ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to resume Beirut flights on January 9
Emarat, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU to enhance cooperation in renewable energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood2 minutes ago
-
Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews arrangements for CM ..few seconds
-
PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of BB Shaheed3 hours ago
-
PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniversary3 hours ago
-
Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratulates Christmas3 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess people's issues3 hours ago
-
District Vigilance Committee holds meeting3 hours ago
-
DC helps elderly man get land back from grabbers3 hours ago
-
Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents3 hours ago