Arrangements Under Way For ZAB 45th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Arrangements under way for ZAB 45th death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers are making arrangements to observe 45th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said in a press statement on Wednesday that prayer ceremonies would be held in all 26 districts of Punjab.

Additionally, prayer ceremonies would take place in all four districts of the provincial capital under the supervision of PPP Lahore. Murtaza said the central meeting to commemorate the death anniversary would be held on April 14 in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

