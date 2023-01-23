Arrangements underway for a two-day "Gandhara Festival"

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Director of Punjab Arts Councils (PAC) Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed on Monday said that arrangements were being finalized for a two-day "Gandhara Festival" to be held on January 29 at Taxila Museum.

Talking to APP, he said that the Gandhara art exhibition, Gandhara book fair, folk dances, documentary on Gandhara culture and traditional food stalls would be part of the event.

At the same time, Waqar informed that famous Lok artists Saine Zahoor and Hamid Ali Khan would perform in the Sufi musical night on January 30.

He added that PAC would also organize an event from January 31 to February 4, connecting with the Gandhara festival.

The director informed that Naeem Hazarvi would perform folk music on January 31; Mehfil-e-Samaa by Imran Aziz Mian on February 1; Musharia on Feb 2, Folk music night on Feb 3. Meanwhile, drama "Ashoka the Great "would be performed on February 4.

He said the event entry would be free of charge for the people.