UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Underway For A Two-day "Gandhara Festival"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Arrangements underway for a two-day "Gandhara Festival"

Director of Punjab Arts Councils (PAC) Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed on Monday said that arrangements were being finalized for a two-day "Gandhara Festival" to be held on January 29 at Taxila Museum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Director of Punjab Arts Councils (PAC) Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed on Monday said that arrangements were being finalized for a two-day "Gandhara Festival" to be held on January 29 at Taxila Museum.

Talking to APP, he said that the Gandhara art exhibition, Gandhara book fair, folk dances, documentary on Gandhara culture and traditional food stalls would be part of the event.

At the same time, Waqar informed that famous Lok artists Saine Zahoor and Hamid Ali Khan would perform in the Sufi musical night on January 30.

He added that PAC would also organize an event from January 31 to February 4, connecting with the Gandhara festival.

The director informed that Naeem Hazarvi would perform folk music on January 31; Mehfil-e-Samaa by Imran Aziz Mian on February 1; Musharia on Feb 2, Folk music night on Feb 3. Meanwhile, drama "Ashoka the Great "would be performed on February 4.

He said the event entry would be free of charge for the people.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Rawalpindi Same Taxila Hamid Ali Khan January February Event From

Recent Stories

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

3 seconds ago
 Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes ..

Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes - Lavrov

26 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest street criminal, recover looted val ..

Rangers arrest street criminal, recover looted valuables

28 seconds ago
 Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

2 minutes ago
 US, UK Crossing Red Lines By Forcing Countries to ..

US, UK Crossing Red Lines By Forcing Countries to Stop Cooperating With Russia - ..

29 seconds ago
 Individual Sanctions Must Be Introduced Only on Le ..

Individual Sanctions Must Be Introduced Only on Legal Grounds - Hungarian Foreig ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.