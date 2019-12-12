Arrangements underway for wheat yield competition

Provincial Agriculture department has finalized necessary arrangements for organizing 'Wheat Yield Competition' here under the national project on wheat for 2019-20 across the Punjab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) -:Provincial Agriculture department has finalized necessary arrangements for organizing 'Wheat Yield Competition' here under the national project on wheat for 2019-20 across the Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department while talking to APP said here on Thursday that the competition would be held among the wheat growers and the department finalized the criteria, procedure and constitution of committees at district and provincial levels for the competition.

At provincial level, the top three winners would get cash prizes amounting to Rs 600,000, Rs 500,000 and Rs 400,000, while at district level, the winners would get cash prizes amounting to Rs 300,000, Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively.

Those interested can submit their applications from December 15 to January 31 at local Agriculture department, sources added.