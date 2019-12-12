UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Underway For Wheat Yield Competition

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:34 PM

Arrangements underway for wheat yield competition

Provincial Agriculture department has finalized necessary arrangements for organizing 'Wheat Yield Competition' here under the national project on wheat for 2019-20 across the Punjab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) -:Provincial Agriculture department has finalized necessary arrangements for organizing 'Wheat Yield Competition' here under the national project on wheat for 2019-20 across the Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department while talking to APP said here on Thursday that the competition would be held among the wheat growers and the department finalized the criteria, procedure and constitution of committees at district and provincial levels for the competition.

At provincial level, the top three winners would get cash prizes amounting to Rs 600,000, Rs 500,000 and Rs 400,000, while at district level, the winners would get cash prizes amounting to Rs 300,000, Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively.

Those interested can submit their applications from December 15 to January 31 at local Agriculture department, sources added.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture January December From Wheat Top

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

20 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

3 minutes ago

Fire erupts in PBC

42 minutes ago

90 pct Chinese parents approve of teachers punishi ..

28 seconds ago

Postal Rest Houses facility available for general ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.