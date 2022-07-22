Arrangements underway to celebrate National Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The district management of Bahawalpur has initiated arrangements to celebrate 75th National Independence Day in the district that will fall on August 14, 2022.

According to a press release issued here, all government departments and educational institutions have been advised to make necessary arrangements to celebrate 75th National Independence Day with zeal and passion.

"A central ceremony to flag hoisting and celebrate National Independence Day will be held at Deputy Commissioner Office on August 14, 2022," said Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia.

He said that sports events and other programmes would also be organized on the occasion.