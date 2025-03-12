Open Menu

Arrangements Underway To Improve Public Transport: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Arrangements underway to improve public transport: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan said on Wednesday that arrangements were being made to bring further improvements in the public transport system to facilitate the masses.

Presiding over a meeting on urban traffic management here, he stressed the need for swift implementation of proposed projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing commuting facilities. The meeting reviewed plans for upgrading and widening key roads, establishing 11 new bus stops with local-style sheds and implementing a modern traffic management system.

The Commissioner directed the concerned departments to expedite measures for better traffic flow and ensure the removal of encroachments that obstruct smooth mobility. He said that the Multan Development Authority (MDA) would establish 11 new bus stops of local style to facilitate commuters across the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan, Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem and officials from MDA, Highways, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

