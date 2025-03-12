Arrangements Underway To Improve Public Transport: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan said on Wednesday that arrangements were being made to bring further improvements in the public transport system to facilitate the masses.
Presiding over a meeting on urban traffic management here, he stressed the need for swift implementation of proposed projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing commuting facilities. The meeting reviewed plans for upgrading and widening key roads, establishing 11 new bus stops with local-style sheds and implementing a modern traffic management system.
The Commissioner directed the concerned departments to expedite measures for better traffic flow and ensure the removal of encroachments that obstruct smooth mobility. He said that the Multan Development Authority (MDA) would establish 11 new bus stops of local style to facilitate commuters across the city.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan, Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem and officials from MDA, Highways, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US consul general discusses Punjab law, order with home secretary6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements underway to improve public transport: commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Authority instructors inspected CNG stations and petrol pumps6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing in Jhelum under 'Suthra Punjab'6 minutes ago
-
2 held for pickpocketing in metro bus, stolen money recovered6 minutes ago
-
'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness to be included in school curricula6 minutes ago
-
Punjabi Culture Festival rescheduled to April 14: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal11 minutes ago
-
Shrajeel condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express16 minutes ago
-
35 properties sealed in crackdown on property tax defaulters26 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness campaign26 minutes ago
-
DPM urges all concerned to fast-track conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar power26 minutes ago