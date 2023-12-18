Arrears of 72 pensioners paid on ombudsman’s orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The arrears of Rs 58.54719 million were paid to 72 pensioners on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that 72 pensioners had filed their complaints, contending that their departments were unwilling to pay arrears of their pensions, leave encashment, welfare funds, death grants, GP funds, etc.

After hearing these complaints, the Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan had issued orders for immediate payment of the arrears worth Rs 58.54719 million to the 72 complainants, he added.