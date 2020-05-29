Arrest Amber Malik becomes top trend over Lahore police’s inaction in Uzma khan case

(@fidahassanain)

The people are talking about the status of Malik Riaz’s family and raising questions on failure of the system to arrest those nominated in the FIR over charges of torturing Uzma Khan, accusing her of serious allegations extra marital relations with Usman Malik.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) As police could not arrest daughters of property tycoon Malik Riaz over alleged torture of popular actress Uzma Khan, “Arrest Amber Malik” became top trend on Twitter here on Friday.

The trend became as the police did not take any action despite registration of FIR against daughters of Malik Riaz’s daughters including Amina Usman, Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik.

Twitteratis were making different comments on social status of Malik Riaz’s daughters and Uzma Khan besides sharing pictures and videos of both parties.

Some people said that Malik’s daughters flew abroad, others believed that they went hidden somewhere while many others thought it failure of police.

A user wrote: “Our Prophet PBUH said: "Many nations before you were destroyed where there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak,”.

Ahmad Salman Anwar, a Lahore-based journalist, said: “ Using the name of the country's intelligence agencies, keeping the law in one's pocket, breaking the law, violating the dignity of others, buying media, abusing institutions and personalities, all this is the right of the elite only in this country. Go to sleep,”.

The actress also raised question over lethargic attitude of police, saying that 30 hours were passed.

“More than 30 hours have passed, still no arrest made, Punjab police where are you? Appeal from a common citizen of Pakistan. Hope I can get justice!,” said the actress.