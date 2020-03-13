UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrest Of A Person On Business Issue, Can't Be Linked With Freedom Of Expression: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:16 PM

Arrest of a person on business issue, can't be linked with freedom of expression: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said correlating the arrest of a specific person on allegation of some business wrong-doings with freedom of media, was not only unjustified but also against journalistic ethics and norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said correlating the arrest of a specific person on allegation of some business wrong-doings with freedom of media, was not only unjustified but also against journalistic ethics and norms.

Addressing a press conference, she said that during past 24 hours, a media house was trying to link the government with arrest of its group editor-in-chief at the hands of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

She said that the Pakistan Tehirk-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in freedom of media and was taking conducive steps to ensure its freedom.

The SAPM said that 22-year political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan was based on the rule of law and Constitution, strengthening of institutions and implementation of law on all citizens irrespective of their status.

She said that during the PTI tenure, national institutions had become vibrant and they were now performing their duties independently.

She said that Mir Shakilur Rehman had been arrested by NAB in connection with a case related to taking undue favours from a former prime minister and chief minister. She said that as now the matter was subjudice, it was not justified to hold "media courts" on the issue as it tantamount to an attempt to influence the judges of the court.

She said that both the parties should present their evidences in the court of law and media debate on the issue should be avoided.

She said that the government had come to know about the arrest of Mir Shakil from the media, and did not react as the matter related to NAB, which was an independent institution.

However, she said now the government was compelled to clarify its position as the said media group was trying to malign the Prime Minister and defame the PTI government by claiming victimization on the part of the government .

She asked the concerned media house to also highlight the version of the government in this case.

She said that the people had voted Imran Khan to power for ensuring rule of law in the country as promised in PTI manifesto.

To a question, she said that the country was moving towards a national narrative on Coronavirus and efforts were being made to overcome this issue with the cooperation of the provincial government.

She said that this pandemic has become an international problem and it has health,economic and social and connectivity challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Firdous Ashiq Awan Media All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

42 minutes ago

Pak Army’s promotion board promotes 36 brigadier ..

53 minutes ago

Pentagon Still Some Days Away From Patriot Systems ..

5 minutes ago

Girls topmost priority in govt's undergraduate sch ..

5 minutes ago

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Countr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.