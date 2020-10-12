UrduPoint.com
Arrest Of Accused In Motorway Case, A Matter Of National Relief: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday termed the latest arrest of second Motorway accused rapist as a matter of national relief.

In a tweet, the president said "An efficient trial of the accused and the 'severest exemplary' punishment possible under the law must be given to all those found guilty.

Let everyone feel safe in Pakistan, specially our women & children".

According to police, the main suspect of Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case, Abid Malhi, was arrested from Faisalabad on Monday.

The development was confirmed by PM's special assistant Shahbaz Gill in a tweet.

Last month, two robbers on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway had gang-raped a mother of two. One of the accused was arrested by the Punjab police but the main accused was on the run.

