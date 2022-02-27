UrduPoint.com

Arrest Of APHC VC Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar Condemned

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Arrest of APHC VC Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar condemned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Dr Masaib has strongly condemned the arrest of APHC Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar by Indian police.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian police have arrested Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar after raiding his residence in Srinagar on Friday night and shifted him to Batamaloo Police Station in the city.

Dr Masaib in a statement issued in Srinagar said that with such arrests, India could not prevent the people of IIOJK from their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination and would continue the struggle till complete success.

He said that India was constantly committing human rights violations in the territories and the international community should take notice of it.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people were already worried about drug addiction among the youth and in these circumstances the encouragement of alcohol by the Indian government and the administration was a matter of grave concern.

He said that due to unemployment during the military siege in the territory, the youth have fallen prey to bad habits and companionship and instead of taking steps to bring them back into the society, the authorities have decided to open liquor shops in the territory.

He termed it as a double standard of the authorities and appealed to all religious, political and social personalities to come forward and play their role to save the entire society from the scourge of drugs and alcohol.

