Arrest Of Jirga Members, Accused Ordered For Imposing Fine On Bride

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Arrest of Jirga members, accused ordered for imposing fine on bride

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Sadiq Baloch Thursday ordered to arrest all the members of Jirga and other accused who had imposed Rs 0.6 million fine on a bride, beside divorce, over a dispute on jewellery.

According to the police sources, a woman hailing from Patlang Balakot got married to Tanveer Ahmed on April 12. The couple reportedly exchanged harsh words over the issue of jewellery the very next day. The bridegroom called a Panchayat (Jirga), which settled the case that the bride should be divorced, beside imposing Rs 0.6 million fine on her.

The girl lodged a complaint against the Jirga members and other accused with the police.

