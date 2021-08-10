UrduPoint.com

Arrest Of Key Organisers Of Anti-Muslim Rallies In New Delhi Demanded

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Arrest of key organisers of anti-Muslim rallies in New Delhi demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A student group, Fraternity Movement, demanded the arrest of key organisers of two anti-Muslim rallies in New Delhi carried out with slogans calling for the genocide of Muslims.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), slogans calling for the killing of Muslims were shouted at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday in a gathering of hundreds organised by Supreme Court lawyer and former spokesperson of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party Ashwini Upadhyay.

"Two separate incidents within a week in India's capital have reaffirmed the secondary citizenship of Muslims in the country, with the situation worsening every day," reads the press statement released here.

After public outcry, Delhi Police has said it will arrest BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and others who led the protest in Jantar Mantar.

Hours before the gathering in Jantar Mantar, Various Hindutva groups, backed by BJP leaders, organized a "Mahapanchayat" on Friday in Dwarka where Hindu nationalists openly called for the killing of Muslims.

Activists have ripped the explanation by Delhi police for making not stopping over 5000 people attendees at the Jantar Mantar, two kilometres away from parliament, gathered 'without permission'.

The organisation have urged the arrest of Upadhyay, Hindutva leader Narsinghan and Saraswati and his aid Gajendra Chauhan — who led the sloganeering.

Slamming the police inaction, Fraternity Movement states that "Registering an FIR against "unknown people" when the real perpetrators are known is nothing less than rendering institutional support to genocide enablers".

"From anti-Muslim rallies to lynching to pogroms, the Hindu supremacists enjoy impunity and state support, and complicit and implicit approval from the collective society".

Fraternity Movement also flagged the islamophobic letter by All Dwarka Residents Federation that said the construction of Haj House in their neighbourhood gives "every possibility of riots, migration of Hindu and repetition of situation like Shaheen Bagh, Jaffrabad, and Kashmir".

Related Topics

India Delhi Protest Supreme Court Riots Police Parliament Student New Delhi Bagh Citizenship Sunday FIR Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2021

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

9 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

9 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

9 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.