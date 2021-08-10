Arrest of key organisers of anti-Muslim rallies in New Delhi demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A student group, Fraternity Movement, demanded the arrest of key organisers of two anti-Muslim rallies in New Delhi carried out with slogans calling for the genocide of Muslims.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), slogans calling for the killing of Muslims were shouted at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday in a gathering of hundreds organised by Supreme Court lawyer and former spokesperson of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party Ashwini Upadhyay.

"Two separate incidents within a week in India's capital have reaffirmed the secondary citizenship of Muslims in the country, with the situation worsening every day," reads the press statement released here.

After public outcry, Delhi Police has said it will arrest BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and others who led the protest in Jantar Mantar.

Hours before the gathering in Jantar Mantar, Various Hindutva groups, backed by BJP leaders, organized a "Mahapanchayat" on Friday in Dwarka where Hindu nationalists openly called for the killing of Muslims.

Activists have ripped the explanation by Delhi police for making not stopping over 5000 people attendees at the Jantar Mantar, two kilometres away from parliament, gathered 'without permission'.

The organisation have urged the arrest of Upadhyay, Hindutva leader Narsinghan and Saraswati and his aid Gajendra Chauhan — who led the sloganeering.

Slamming the police inaction, Fraternity Movement states that "Registering an FIR against "unknown people" when the real perpetrators are known is nothing less than rendering institutional support to genocide enablers".

"From anti-Muslim rallies to lynching to pogroms, the Hindu supremacists enjoy impunity and state support, and complicit and implicit approval from the collective society".

Fraternity Movement also flagged the islamophobic letter by All Dwarka Residents Federation that said the construction of Haj House in their neighbourhood gives "every possibility of riots, migration of Hindu and repetition of situation like Shaheen Bagh, Jaffrabad, and Kashmir".