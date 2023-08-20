Arrest of PPP workers' killers demanded

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi and President PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani have demanded the arrest of killers, involved in the killing of two local PPP workers.

While condemning the killing of PPP workers in a communique here on Sunday, Waqar Mehdi demanded of the Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister to investigate the two incidents of the killings.

He said that the trrorists and their patrons were trying to disrupt the peace of the city under a conspiracy.

Saeed Ghani condemned the killing of Senior Vice President of PPP UC 31 Shaukat Hamad Baloch in Baldia Town Abidabad area and one another.

He said that the two active local workers of PPP had been martyred in the last 4 days.