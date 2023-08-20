Open Menu

Arrest Of PPP Workers' Killers Demanded

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Arrest of PPP workers' killers demanded

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi and President PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani have demanded the arrest of killers, involved in the killing of two local PPP workers.

While condemning the killing of PPP workers in a communique here on Sunday, Waqar Mehdi demanded of the Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister to investigate the two incidents of the killings.

He said that the trrorists and their patrons were trying to disrupt the peace of the city under a conspiracy.

Saeed Ghani condemned the killing of Senior Vice President of PPP UC 31 Shaukat Hamad Baloch in Baldia Town Abidabad area and one another.

He said that the two active local workers of PPP had been martyred in the last 4 days.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Baldia Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

34 minutes ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

12 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

14 hours ago
Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

15 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

15 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

15 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

15 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

15 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan