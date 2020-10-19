Arrest of Safdar reflect respect for law: Ch Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the arrest of Muhammad Safdar by Sindh Police truly reflect respect for the law.

In a tweet regarding arrest of Muhammad Safdar, the federal minister said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's mausoleum is not a play area for mean-spirited political leadership rather it is a sacred place for every Pakistani.

He said chanting of slogans and frivolous behavior at Quaid's mausoleum are against the law and punishable.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Safdar has been arrested for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum through raising political slogans inside the mausoleum.