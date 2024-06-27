Open Menu

Arrest Of Senior Doctor Condemned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Arrest of senior doctor condemned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Teachers association of Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMCTA) and Hayatabad Medical Complex(HMC) have strongly condemned the arrest of a senior doctor and a teacher at Ayub medical complex Abbottabad.

In a statement the president of the association Dr Shahsawar and general secretary Dr Muhammad Shah expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the incident where an innocent teacher and opthalmologist-Prof Dr Zulfiqar was manhandled by police.

They said that following a departmental enquiry, it was revealed that Prof Zulfiqar was not directly responsible for the incident and a batch of spurious injection, which was purchased by the hospital pharmacy led to the unfortunate incident.

Dr Shahsawar demanded to release the senior faculty member, Prof Dr Zulfiqar with immediate effect and take steps to restore his dignity and honour.

The KGMCTA president also demanded the board of Governors of the hospital and administration of Ayub Medical Complex to make every effort to provide legal assistance to Prof Zulfiqar.

He said the KGMC teachers’ association stands firmly with Prof Zulfiqar and will do every effort to safeguard the legitimate rights of teachers and doctors across the province.

