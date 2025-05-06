Arrest Warrant Maintains As Gandapur Skips Court Again In Audio Leak Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:15 PM
The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the indictment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an audio leak case, while maintaining his arrest warrant due to his continued absence
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the indictment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an audio leak case, while maintaining his arrest warrant due to his continued absence.
The case hearing was held on the audio leak case involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
During the proceedings, the court decided to delay the indictment process for Gandapur. However, the judge ordered that his arrest warrant would remain in effect. The court directed the station house officer (SHO) to ensure compliance with the warrant.
Once again, Gandapur did not attend the hearing. His co-accused, Asad Farooq Khan, was present in the court.
The court adjourned the case until June 10.
The case against Gandapur and Asad Farooq Khan was registered at Golra Police Station.
