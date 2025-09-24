Open Menu

Arrest Warrants For Mazari, Chattha Cancelled, Hearing Adjourned To Sept 29

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants issued against lawyer Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha in a case linked to a controversial tweet.

The proceedings have now been adjourned until September 29.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case. Both Mazari and Chattha appeared before the court in person. Following their presence, the judge withdrew the arrest warrants earlier issued against them.

During the hearing, the court noted their compliance with the appearance requirement and ordered that the case be taken up again at the next date. No further arguments were advanced during the session.

The case relates to a tweet that authorities deemed objectionable. Earlier, arrest warrants were issued after the two failed to appear. However, their personal attendance in the latest proceedings led to the cancellation of the warrants.

