UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrest Warrants For Suleman, Haroon Yousaf Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Arrest warrants for Suleman, Haroon Yousaf issued

An accountability court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz and Haroon Yousaf Aziz in money-laundering and assets beyond means case against Shehbaz Sharif family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz and Haroon Yousaf Aziz in money-laundering and assets beyond means case against Shehbaz Sharif family.

The court also issued summons for other members of the family including Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Shehbaz and Javeria Shehbaz.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawad-ul-Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz also appeared.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif rejected the allegations against him, saying it were false and baseless.

The judge remarked that the court would review the allegations against Shehbaz Sharif and if found innocent, he would be freed.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till Sept 10.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case wherein Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz also appeared.

The court adjourned the hearing till Sept 10 and also issued summons for the NAB witnesses on the next hearing for recording their statements.

Strict security measures were adopted outside the court during the hearing whereas a number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers were also present there.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family Court

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

18 minutes ago

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

1 hour ago

Unity among all IIOJK people a must to thwart Indi ..

2 minutes ago

Forbearance, promotion of peace dire need of hour, ..

3 minutes ago

About 100 people rescued owing flood

3 minutes ago

Governor Sindh calls for large scaled rescue opera ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.