Arrest Warrants Issued Against 13 PTI Activists In 9th May Riots Case
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants against 13 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were involved in attacking the house of former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan during 9th May riots
ATC Special Judge Muhammad Hussain while hearing riots case issued arrest warrants against 13 accused Dilawar Khan, etc.
ATC Special Judge Muhammad Hussain while hearing riots case issued arrest warrants against 13 accused Dilawar Khan, etc.
and directed the JIT to ensure arrest of the accused and produce them before the court on February 14, 2024.
Meanwhile, the ACT judge Muhammad Hussain also cancelled bail of former PTI MNA Dr Nisar Jatt and former MPA Latif Nazar.
Both accused had obtained bail from the court after the police had registered case against them on charge of their involvement in attack on the office of a sensitive agency during 9th May riots.
The court heard the case but both accused failed to ensure their presence in the court. Hence, the learned court cancelled their bails.
