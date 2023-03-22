UrduPoint.com

Arrest Warrants Issued Against 5 SHOs

Published March 22, 2023

Arrest warrants issued against 5 SHOs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan issued arrest warrants against station house officers (SHOs) of five police stations over noncompliance of the court orders.

As per details, the court summoned SHO Sargodha Road Sufiyan Buttar, SHO Mansoorabad Umar Sarfraz Cheema, SHO Madina Town Basharat Awan, SHO Factory Area Siddique Cheema and SHO Jhang Bazaar Munir Basra to produce records in different cases, which were under trial in the court.

However, the SHOs failed to comply with the orders.

Taking serious notice, the judge issues arrest warrants for these SHOs, and ordered the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure their presence before the court on the next date of hearing.

