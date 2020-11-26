Arrest warrants issued against SHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional district & sessions judge Imtiaz Nadeem on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for SHO Madina Town police station over non-compliance of the court orders.

The court had repeatedly summoned the SHO to submit challan in a case pending before the court but the police officer failed to comply with the orders.

The judge issued arrest warrants against the SHO with an order to producehim before the court on November 28, 2020.