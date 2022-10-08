Arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah: Islamabad police to take case document from anti-corruption team

Islamabad police on Saturday said it would take case documents from the anti-corruption establishment team of Punjab, if it arrived at relevant police station

Reports said a Punjab anti corruption team was in Islamabad in connection with arrest warrants of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.

In a tweet, Islamabad police said that if a team arrived at the Kohsar police station, case documents would be taken from it.

"The anti-corruption establishment team will be requested to provide records for compliance so that legal action can be taken," the tweet said.