Arrest Warrants Of Rana Sanaullah: Islamabad Police To Take Case Document From Anti-corruption Team
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 11:15 PM
Islamabad police on Saturday said it would take case documents from the anti-corruption establishment team of Punjab, if it arrived at relevant police station
Reports said a Punjab anti corruption team was in Islamabad in connection with arrest warrants of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.
In a tweet, Islamabad police said that if a team arrived at the Kohsar police station, case documents would be taken from it.
"The anti-corruption establishment team will be requested to provide records for compliance so that legal action can be taken," the tweet said.