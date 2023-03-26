UrduPoint.com

Arrested Dacoit Killed By His Accomplices In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Arrested dacoit killed by his accomplices in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Rodala Road police have claimed that an arrested dacoit was killed by his accomplices during an encounter for his release.

Police spokesman Rana Muhammad Ismail said here on Sunday that Rodala Road police was carrying an arrested accused Arsalan for identification parade when his three accomplices intercepted the police van near Bohariwala Mor.

The outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police van, as a result the bullets hit Arsalan as well as front wheel of the van. However, they succeeded in getting him released from police custody.

The police party called the seniors for help after which another police team reached at the spot and cashed the outlaws.

The police encircled the criminals near Makhan Chowk and directed them for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire in self-defense due to which the outlaws managed to escape from the scene by leaving injured Arsalan behind them.

The police tried to shift him in the hospital but in vain as he succumbed to the injuries in the way.

Arsalan alias Shani Judge son of Nasr Ullah resident of Chak No.228-RB Bogani was a record holder and wanted to the police in 47 cases of dacoity, robbery, murder, etc.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appreciated the performance of police and announced commendation certificates for them, spokesman added.

