UrduPoint.com

Arrested DC Adnan Rashid Undergoes Medical Tests At LUH

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Arrested DC Adnan Rashid undergoes medical tests at LUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday shifted former Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid to civil hospital for medical examination where he was undergone tests.

The ACE and the police had arrested Adnan Rashid on corruption charges some days ago.

According to sources, former DC was referred to cardiac ward by Medici legal officer from where he was shifted to CIA Centre.

Earlier, Ex DC was produced before Anti Corruption Court in misappropriation of NHA funds worth billions of rupees.

The court also granted seven-days physical remand to former DC Matiari for further investigation of the case registered by Anti Corruption Establishment.

More Stories From Pakistan

