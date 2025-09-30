Arrested suspect injured after shootout with police

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) An under-custody suspect was injured when his accomplices opened fire on a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) transporting them after recovery proceedings in Hazro.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect was injured by his own accomplices during an exchange of fire.

Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot.

The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene.

A case was registered on behalf of the state.

APP/rhn/378