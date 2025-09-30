Arrested Suspect Injured After Shootout With Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) An under-custody suspect was injured when his accomplices opened fire on a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) transporting them after recovery proceedings in Hazro.
The police spokesperson said that the suspect was injured by his own accomplices during an exchange of fire.
Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot.
The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene.
A case was registered on behalf of the state.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months
School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025
Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrested suspect injured after shootout with police2 minutes ago
-
People being provided relief under open door policy12 minutes ago
-
India slaps fresh cases on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, JKNF activists in IIOJK52 minutes ago
-
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The Stranger” in Octo ..11 hours ago
-
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitation11 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change11 hours ago
-
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy11 hours ago
-
One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar11 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on Forces12 hours ago
-
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending corruption12 hours ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed payments to land aff ..12 hours ago