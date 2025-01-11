(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abad Khan, intelligence-based operations are underway against drug peddlers across the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kandiwal Police Station Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmed, ASI Inayat Ullah along with a team raided different places on intelligence information and arrested two drug peddlers.

1260 grams of hashish and alcohol were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddlers. Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers in Kandiwal Police Station under the provisions of narcotics and further investigation is underway.