Arresting power outages: New dam projects light way to Pakistan’s energy future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) As Pakistan continues to grapple with energy crisis, marked by power outages and unsustainable reliance on costly imported fuels, the government has ramped up efforts to tap into the country's immense hydropower potential through the construction of new dams, with the Mohmand Dam project at the forefront of this national endeavor.

Despite boasting an estimated 60,000MW of untapped hydel potential—half of it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone—Pakistan has lagged far behind regional counterparts in harnessing this renewable resource.

According to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeemur Rehman Khattak of Peshawar University, the contrast is stark as China has built nearly 98,000 dams, India over 5,300, while Pakistan, in more than seven decades since independence, has constructed only 150.

“The key to Pakistan’s economic and social progress lies in energy affordability and water security, both of which can be ensured through robust dam infrastructure,” said Dr. Naeem.

He emphasized that northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab offer ideal conditions for both large and small hydropower projects.

WAPDA has recently achieved a critical milestone on the Mohmand Dam Project by initiating the main dam construction phase. Located on the River Swat in the tribal district of Mohmand, this megaproject is a keystone in Pakistan’s water and energy security plans.

With its imposing 213-meter height, the Mohmand Dam is set to become the fifth highest concrete-faced rockfill dam in the world. It will store 1.29 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, capable of irrigating 18,233 acres of new land and supplementing irrigation to 160,000 acres of existing farmland.

More significantly, the dam is expected to produce 800 MW of clean, renewable hydel energy, delivering 2.86 billion units annually to the National Grid.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, alongside WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), recently inspected the site and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to timely completion of the project by 2027-28.

During his visit, the Minister toured key installations including the diversion system, spillway, power intake tunnel, and powerhouse—where construction is underway at 14 active sites.

“Recognizing the urgent need for water conservation and affordable electricity, the Federal Government is fully backing WAPDA’s mega projects,” said Minister Wattoo.

“Mohmand Dam is not just a power project—it is a multifaceted solution to our energy shortages, water supply challenges, and flood risks.”

In addition to power generation, the dam is projected to play a pivotal role in mitigating floods in vulnerable districts such as Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera—areas that have borne the brunt of climate-induced disasters in recent years. The dam will also supply 300 million gallons of drinking water per day to Peshawar, significantly easing the city’s water scarcity.

Energy experts and environmentalists alike have lauded the project, noting that investment in hydropower is not merely an economic imperative but an ecological one. As global petroleum prices soar and climate change intensifies, sustainable energy alternatives are no longer optional.

The success of Mohmand Dam and others in the pipeline could serve as a blueprint for a nationwide shift towards renewable energy.

As the country moves toward a greener, more secure energy future, the importance of dams as dual-purpose infrastructure—for power and water—cannot be overstated.

With strong political will, technical oversight, and public support, Pakistan can overcome its power woes and lay the foundation for lasting economic resilience.