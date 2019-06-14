Arrests cannot suppress Kashmiris' freedom sentiment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that arrests, detentions and other repressive measures by India cannot suppress the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment and they will continue their struggle till they achieved their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the JKML General Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, visited Soura locality of Srinagar and Hajin area of Bandipora district and met the recently released Kashmiri detainees.

Speaking on the occasion, he praised the commitment of the Kashmiri youth towards the ongoing freedom movement. He said India has tried its best to muzzle the Kashmiris' voice by arrests and other brutal tactics but has miserable failed in its nefarious designs. "No power on earth can deter us from pursuing our cherished goal of right to self-determination," he added.

Rafiq Ganai demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory Meanwhile, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has welcomed the statement of global watchdog, Amnesty International (AI), over the brazen misuse of draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA), wherein it said, the PSA is being misused to detain people without trial depicting the rights situation in the valley.

The Amnesty International had stated that the PSA was being misused to detain people without trial.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir have the rights of justice and dignity as people all over the world and urged the India to respect the Kashmiris' rightsand restore human values in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman also appealed to the Amnesty International and other international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to stop excessive use of force on Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute according to their aspirations.