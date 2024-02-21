Arrests made in Kohat search operation; illegal arms, drugs seized

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Several suspects, including facilitators of criminals, were arrested during an intelligence-based targeted search operation on Wednesday in Kohat.

As per details, the search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Headquarters, Imaduddin.

A heavy contingent of police participated in the search operation under the leadership of SHO Jangalkhel, Wajid Ali.

During the targeted search operation, 2 pistols and 110 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested persons. All the persons detained during the search operation were transferred to Jangal Khel police station for investigation.

Cases were registered against the arrested persons, including arms and drugs, in the search and strike operation.

