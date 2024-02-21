Arrests Made In Kohat Search Operation; Illegal Arms, Drugs Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Several suspects, including facilitators of criminals, were arrested during an intelligence-based targeted search operation on Wednesday in Kohat.
As per details, the search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Headquarters, Imaduddin.
A heavy contingent of police participated in the search operation under the leadership of SHO Jangalkhel, Wajid Ali.
During the targeted search operation, 2 pistols and 110 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested persons. All the persons detained during the search operation were transferred to Jangal Khel police station for investigation.
Cases were registered against the arrested persons, including arms and drugs, in the search and strike operation.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot
PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hamdard University's convocation to be held on Feb 2428 seconds ago
-
RWMC deploys sanitary workers for PSL matches31 seconds ago
-
Police arrests PO through Interpol35 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on Sheikhabad park boundaries10 minutes ago
-
VC lauds girls of small village for learning advance technology10 minutes ago
-
Polio awareness walk held10 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana inaugurates girls degree college after restoration10 minutes ago
-
DC orders regular cleanliness operations at parks, recreational places in city10 minutes ago
-
Kohat police apprehend two armed suspects with automatic weapons10 minutes ago
-
Milk competition held11 minutes ago
-
International Mother language day observed in Sukkur20 minutes ago
-
3396 Afghans returned from Feb 15 to 1920 minutes ago