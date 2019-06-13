UrduPoint.com
Arrests Of Asif Zardari, Hamza Shahbaz Are Unjustified: Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

Arrests of Asif Zardari, Hamza Shahbaz are unjustified: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has Thursday said that arrests of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz are unjustified.Nawaz Sharif talked to various leaders in jail and maintained that Pakistani rupee was stable and oil prices were less during his tenure

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has Thursday said that arrests of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz are unjustified.

Nawaz Sharif talked to various leaders in jail and maintained that Pakistani rupee was stable and oil prices were less during his tenure.

PML-N had controlled inflation, he claimed."Imran Niazi does not have people's mandate and a lot of ministers are involved in corruption. Imran Khan's incompetence has brought Pakistan to the verge of destruction and the country's economy is ruined."

