ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said the arrest and slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act against senior pro-freedom leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and some members of Jamaat-e-Islami is yet another sign of desperation and frustration on the part of Indian occupational authorities.

Syed Ali Gilani in his tweet messages reiterated that such repressive measures would not benefit the authorities instead would help the Kashmir freedom movement to march on, unhindered, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the people of Kashmir would not submit to India's repressive measures and would continue to fight for right to self-determination.