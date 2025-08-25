Arrival of 12th Rabiul Awal brings widespread celebrations, spiritual reflection across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) As the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awal begins, a wave of spiritual enthusiasm and love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has swept across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where cities, towns, and villages are being adorned with green buntings, lights, and decorative displays in arrival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi fall on the 12th of Rabiul Awal.

In the provincial capital of Peshawar, homes, mosques, bazaars, and streets have been illuminated in celebration of the birthday anniversary of the last Prophet of Allah Almighty Muhammad (PBUH), who is revered as “Rahmatul-lil-Alameen” — a mercy for all worlds.

“With the start of Rabi-ul-Awal, we begin decorating our homes, mohallahs and local mosques with green buntings and lights as a mark of immeasurable love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” said Haji Shahjehan, a resident of Peshawar’s Hashtnagri area.

Across KP, communities are organizing naat gatherings, Qirat competitions, and Seerat conferences to honour the life, teachings, and unmatched character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), whose universal message of peace, justice, and compassion continues to resonate across the globe.

Nearly 1,500 years ago, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) marked the beginning of a profound positive transformation in the Arabian Peninsula, a region then gripped by tribal conflict, injustice, and moral decay, known in Islamic history as the Age of Ignorance (Jahiliyyah).

“Before islam, there was no system of justice, governance, merit, tolerance, or equality in the Arabian Peninsula. Decisions were made by tribal chiefs, and oppression of women, slaves, and the poor was rampant,” said Professor Dr. Hifazat Ullah Khan, Chairman of the Islamiyat Department at Islamia College, Peshawar.

He highlighted how the Prophet’s (PBUH) arrival brought a message of Tauheed (Oneness of Allah), social justice, and respect for human dignity.

His mission eradicated inhumane customs like female infanticide, idol worship, and slavery, replacing them with principles of equality, compassion, and human rights.

Among the most powerful examples of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mercy was His superior conduct during the Conquest of Makkah. Despite facing years of persecution, He forgave even his fiercest enemies, offering general amnesty and setting an enduring example of forgiveness.

The Farewell Sermon (Hajjat-ul-Wida), delivered during his final pilgrimage at Arafat Makkah, laid down foundational principles of human rights. He deplored racial and ethnic discrimination, upheld women’s rights, and emphasized the sanctity of life, property, and honour.

“No Arab is superior to a non-Arab, nor a white to a black, except by piety and good deeds,” he proclaimed — a declaration that remains timeless in its relevance and moral clarity.

To commemorate the life and sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government will hold a series of Seerat Conferences across all divisional headquarters. These gatherings will feature addresses by religious scholars, participation from students, and discussions on how to practically implement the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings in our daily lives.

Special events will include Naat and Qirat competitions at educational institutions and community centers, milad processions across cities and towns and public illumination drives in coordination with local administrations.

The central Milad procession in Peshawar is scheduled for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, starting from Milad Chowk, Rampura Gate, Hashtnagri, where thousands of devotees are expected to participate, reciting Durood-o-Salam along the route.

“The best way to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awal is practicing the Prophet’s teachings in our lives, spreading unity, kindness and avoiding sectarian divisions,” urged Dr Hifazat Ullah.

He also emphasized including the families of martyrs in the celebrations as a gesture of compassion and solidarity, as these values are deeply rooted in the propagation of the holy Prophet’s (PBUH).

As Muslims across Pakistan and the world celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious enthusiasm, they will pay glowing tributes to the last Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) for promoting peace, justice, empathy and universal brotherhood.

In a world still struggling with inequality, class division, and conflict, the timeless message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) continues to serve as a beacon of hope, calling humanity toward a better and prosperous future.

