Arrival of monsoon in AJK: Mirpur lashes with first heavy downpour breaking heat spell to greater extent

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) : Jul 03 (APP) ::Mirpur and outskirts on Monday lashed with cats and dogs rains opening the beginning of the monsoon rains that also partially hit various other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir in South breaking the heat spell to greater extent in the region.

Various parts of the AJK State reportedly lashed with torrential rains that played havoc in various areas including southern Mirpur district causing partial loss to the under construction buildings material in the city as well as in various adjoining slums in different parts of this district.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall followed by a wind storm breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water. The rain was continuing intermittently till filing of the report Monday evening with low-paced Thunderstorm.

According to details the torrential rains coupled with speedy wind storm, that hit various parts of the city partially affecting the daily life, but people enjoyed as mercury fell down to greater extent.

The rainy water also reportedly entered certain road-side buildings in thickly populated low lying residential sectors including Sangoat and other areas located close to the Mangla lake.

Some incidents of the mild land sliding were also reported in some sectors of The New City in Mirpur, housing the Mangla dam affectees. It reportedly caused cracks in several residential buildings in the New City, dwellers said adding, the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors in the model city.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour as they had to abandon their work at the under-construction projects.

With the advent of the monsoon, more rains are expected to continue in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK state, experts predicted.

