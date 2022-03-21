Arrival of OIC foreign ministers and leaders in Pakistan is an honor for the state and a source of pride for the nation. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Political leadership shouldn't sacrifice national interests and honor for personal gain PMLQ Deputy Secretary Information

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) Deputy Secretary Information of PML-Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that the visit of OIC foreign ministers and leaders to Pakistan is an honor for the state and a source of pride for the nation.

He said that we, as a nation, sincerely welcome all the distinguished guests attending the OIC. He said that Pakistan would uphold the high traditions of hospitality. All political forces, including the opposition, should show patience and diplomatic ethics,he added that no political leadership should sacrifice national interests and honor for personal gain.