Arsalan Checks Procession Routes, Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:43 PM

Arsalan checks procession routes, security arrangements

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Arsalan Sheikh along with Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Monday visited main procession routes from Shikarpur Road to Karbala Mola to review security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Arsalan Sheikh along with Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Monday visited main procession routes from Shikarpur Road to Karbala Mola to review security arrangements.

Talking to the media, Arsalan said the top officials of the district administration would personally monitor the procession specially on 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram in the Sukkur as signal jammers and walk-through gates had been installed in routes of the main procession.

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident.

He also sought peoples' cooperation with police to maintain law and order situation,no person would be allowed to enter the procession without checking, he added.

