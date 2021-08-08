Arsalan Shaikh thanks to Bilawal, CM Sindh for his appointment as Special Assistant to CM

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh, Ex-Mayor of Sukkur on Sunday has thanked the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister Sindh for his appointment as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Sukkur Affairs, said a statement issued here.

Arslan said that he was really honored for the trust of the Pakistan People's Party's leadership shown in his capability for this assignment and added, "I will try my level best to come up to the expectations of PPP leadership with hard work, integrity and will serve the general public with dedication in accordance with the ideology of Pakistan Peoples Party. He further said in his statement that the improvement of services in all sectors of the Sindh government would be ensured through coordination with the District and Local Government.