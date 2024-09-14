Open Menu

Arsenio Dominguez Pays Visit To PMA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez paid a visit to Pakistan Maritime academy (PMA) here on Saturday morning.

IMO Secretary General, who is in Karachi to attend International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference (IMSEC), visited Pakistan Marine Academy sling with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh.

Arsenio Dominguez was given guard of honour on arrival at Pakistan Marine Academy.

On the occasion, Arsenio Dominguez appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Merchant Navy.

