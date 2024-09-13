Open Menu

Arsenio Dominguez Visits Different Institutions Of MoMA, Planted Mangrove Sapling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Secretary General International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez attended the International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference (IMSEC) on Friday and also visited different institutions of the Ministry of the Maritime Affairs.

The Secretary General IMO also visited the South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) where he was briefed about the working of the terminal.

He said that Pakistan has an immense potential in terms of Maritime sector and it was implementing the IMO regulations in letter and spirit.

Later on, the Secretary General IMO inspected the hospital managed by Karachi Port Trust and appreciated the administration for the care and facilities being provided to the patients. He also met the patients admitted in the hospital and presented flower bouquets.

Arsenio Dominguez also participated in the plantation of mangrove trees at the Port House and planted a mangrove sapling.

