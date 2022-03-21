Arshad assures to resolve issues of Manchora dam affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Monday said that the problems of the affected people of Manchora Dam would be solved on priority basis as the Irrigation Department was taking serious steps in the regard.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of victims of Manchura dam who called on him here at his office.

He said the Manchura Dam would provide electricity to the local population as well as abundant water for agriculture.

Director General Small Dams Sahibzada Shabbir who was also present on the occasion briefed the Provincial Minister regarding the dam in detail and said that land worth Rs 1.14 billion has been purchased from local peoples and amount will be distributed among affected people through banks cheques soon.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan directed DG Small Dams to resolve the issues of Manchora Dam on priority basis.