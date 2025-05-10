Arshad Ayub approves Rs. 200m for solarization of TMA Haripur tube wells

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub Khan on Saturday approved and released Rs. 200 million for the solarization of TMA Haripur’s tube wells.

The grant sanctioned by the provincial cabinet, aims to address the financial constraints of the Tehsil Municipal Administration by significantly reducing electricity expenses.

The conversion of tube wells to solar power is expected to save TMA millions of rupees each month in electricity bills, easing its budget deficit and alleviating ongoing financial challenges.

President Ittehad movement, Malik Faisal Iqbal Khan, lauded the move, stating that the minister’s initiative would play a pivotal role in helping TMA Haripur overcome its financial crisis. Tehsil members have also extended their appreciation to Arshad Ayub Khan for his proactive efforts in resolving key infrastructure and fiscal issues.