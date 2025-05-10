Open Menu

Arshad Ayub Approves Rs. 200m For Solarization Of TMA Haripur Tube Wells

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Arshad Ayub approves Rs. 200m for solarization of TMA Haripur tube wells

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub Khan on Saturday approved and released Rs. 200 million for the solarization of TMA Haripur’s tube wells.

The grant sanctioned by the provincial cabinet, aims to address the financial constraints of the Tehsil Municipal Administration by significantly reducing electricity expenses.

The conversion of tube wells to solar power is expected to save TMA millions of rupees each month in electricity bills, easing its budget deficit and alleviating ongoing financial challenges.

President Ittehad movement, Malik Faisal Iqbal Khan, lauded the move, stating that the minister’s initiative would play a pivotal role in helping TMA Haripur overcome its financial crisis. Tehsil members have also extended their appreciation to Arshad Ayub Khan for his proactive efforts in resolving key infrastructure and fiscal issues.

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

32 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

53 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

2 hours ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan