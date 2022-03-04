UrduPoint.com

Arshad Ayub Condemns Explosion In Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Arshad Ayub condemns explosion in mosque

KP Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan while condemning suicide explosion in a mosque at Kocha Risaldar, Peshawar has said that attack on the innocent people gathered for Friday prayers not permissible in any religion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan while condemning suicide explosion in a mosque at Kocha Risaldar, Peshawar has said that attack on the innocent people gathered for Friday prayers not permissible in any religion.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the provincial minister said"Anti-state elements are destroying the peace of the province that would not be allowed at any cost." He termed the attack a cowardice and highly condemnable act.

The provincial minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the explosion and said that they are fully sharing the grief of the bereaved families.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and early recovery of the injured.

