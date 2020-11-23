Arshad Ayub inaugurates road, water supply scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Dadek Committee Haripur Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday said that the Federal government has principally decided to handover Upper Khanpur to Galyat Development Authority (GDA) to bring the people of the area into the mainstream.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the road and water supply scheme at Kohala Bala.

Arshad Ayub further said that a new era of development would also be started.

He disclosed that with the cost of Rs 5.5 billion three roads were near to completion that would connect Upper Khanpur with Islamabad and other parts of Hazara division.

Arshad Ayub said that roads of Lora Chock to Kohala Bala road, Tarnawa Khanpur to Kohala Bala were beind constructed while the construction of Kohala Bala to Peer Sohawa road has been completed.

To uplift the female segment of the area a women degree college has been approved which would be constructed with the cost of Rs 270 million while a girl's higher secondary school was under construction in Barkot with the cost of Rs 110 million, he said.

Former provincial minister and PTI leader Yousuf Ayub said that PTI government has addressed the issues of 70 years, while PK-41 developmental schemes worth billions of rupees have been completed and many were in pipeline. We have also resolved the low voltage issues by connecting the area with Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO), he added.