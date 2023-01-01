Arshad Aziz Malik elected as President PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The members of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) elected new office bearers, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

Arshad Aziz Malik was elected as a President PPC, Rizwan Shiekh Vice President, Irfan Musazai General Secretary, Tayab Usman Joint Secretary, and Ammad Waheed Finance Secretary.

The Names of newly elected 10-member Governing Body are Saiful islam Saifi, Shamim Shahid, Nabi Jan, Imran Ayaz, Nasir Dawar, Ameer Moavia, Zafar Iqbal, Iftikhar Firdus, Aneela Shaheen, Fiaz Ahmed, and Ibrahim Khan.

The elections of PPC were held on December 31 where a large number of journalists from Peshawar participated and elected a new cabinet of PPC.