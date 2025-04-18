Arshad Chaiwala Given Time On Plea Against NADRA For Blocking His ID
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:37 PM
NADRA, Passport Officials say Arshad Khan is an Afghan national while Afghan citizens are being repatriated
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday granted more time to Arshad Khan known as “Arshad Chaiwala” on a petition challenging blocking of his national identity card and passport.
Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC presided over the hearing of the petition, which submitted that Arshad Khan’s identity documents were blocked without any valid reason. The petitioner argued that NADRA is demanding proof of residence from before 1978, which is impossible to provide.
During the hearing, the officials from NADRA and the Passport Office submitted a report to the court stating that Arshad Khan's documents were blocked based on verified reports from intelligence agencies.
The report claims that Arshad Khan is an Afghan national, and under current government policy, Afghan citizens are being repatriated.
Arshad Khan’s counsel requested additional time to submit a response, which the court accepted, adjourning the hearing until April 22.
It may be mentioned here that Arshad Khan rose to fame due to his striking blue eyes while working at a tea stall in Islamabad. He has since gained widespread recognition and has opened a hotel in the United Kingdom.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing on journalists' petition8 minutes ago
-
NA speaker hails security forces' success in Swat operation8 minutes ago
-
SPSC announced final result of Nursing Instructor, Clinical Instructor8 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea regarding fertilizer's price18 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas University to host first International Symposium on AI, Literature and Climate Awareness18 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributed Easter prizes28 minutes ago
-
New prices of wheat flour fixed in Mirpur Khas district28 minutes ago
-
NEOC issues extreme weather advisory for Punjab, Islamabad, Northern Region38 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat grips Nawabshah, temperature soars to 47 C38 minutes ago
-
SHO, constables found guilty in Kasur dance party case, LHC told38 minutes ago
-
National 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive to Begin in AJK48 minutes ago
-
Target killing claims two live in Fatehjang48 minutes ago