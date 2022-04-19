Arshad Khan assumes charge of Commissioner Bannu

Arshad Khan, former Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has assumed the charge of Divisional Comissioner Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Arshad Khan, former Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has assumed the charge of Divisional Comissioner Bannu.

Arshad Khan after assuming the charge, has started his official work and met with his staff.

He said that all staffers should work with more dedication and professional commitment and address people's problems on priority basis.

Arshad Khan said he will work tirelessly for resolution of people's issues.

He replaced Shaukat Yousafzai who was made Divisional Commissioner Malakand.