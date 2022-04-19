UrduPoint.com

Arshad Khan Assumes Charge Of Commissioner Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Arshad Khan assumes charge of Commissioner Bannu

Arshad Khan, former Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has assumed the charge of Divisional Comissioner Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Arshad Khan, former Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has assumed the charge of Divisional Comissioner Bannu.

Arshad Khan after assuming the charge, has started his official work and met with his staff.

He said that all staffers should work with more dedication and professional commitment and address people's problems on priority basis.

Arshad Khan said he will work tirelessly for resolution of people's issues.

He replaced Shaukat Yousafzai who was made Divisional Commissioner Malakand.

Related Topics

Resolution Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand All

Recent Stories

Lao gov't warns of COVID-19 surge after traditiona ..

Lao gov't warns of COVID-19 surge after traditional New Year celebrations

22 seconds ago
 6.0-magnitude quake hits 108 km east of 'Ohonua, T ..

6.0-magnitude quake hits 108 km east of 'Ohonua, Tonga -- USGS

24 seconds ago
 Fuel prices rise to record high in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices rise to record high in Sri Lanka

26 seconds ago
 This Ramzan make your iftar mazedar with Jazzcash ..

This Ramzan make your iftar mazedar with Jazzcash QR. Pay via scanning QR code w ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz’s cabinet members take oath at presid ..

PM Shehbaz’s cabinet members take oath at president house

13 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8,270 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,270 new community cases of COVID-19, case number down in l ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.